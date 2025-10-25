St. Mary’s District Warden James Fuller Elected Chair of the Eastern Counties Regional Library Board

The Warden of the Municipality of the District of St. Mary’s, James Fuller has been elected Chair of the Eastern Counties Regional Library Board. Fuller was chosen at the board’s meeting on October 16th.

Fuller says he was raised in libraries as his mother was a librarian. Fuller says he believes that a library is the soul and heartbeat of each communities. He adds bringing the world of imagination to growing children and adults alike. Fuller says he is looking forward to the role.

He also paid tribute to Clair Rankin who served as board Chair for the past two years, and served on the board for almost 19 years. Fuller says Rankin will remain a valuable resource and an institutional memory for a long time.