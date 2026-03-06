St. Mary’s Municipal Council Holds Emergency Meeting following Announced Provincial Budget Cuts to Sherbrooke Village Museum

St. Mary’s Municipal Council held an emergency meeting on Wednesday to disucuss cuts to the operating budget of the Sherbrooke Village Museum. Municipal officials called the meeting after learning the popular attraction is facing a 20 per cent funding cut.

A total of 52 residents were at the session, where they spoke about how the proposed reductions may affect local programs, services and the over-all well being of the community.

Municipal officials are encouraging residents to express their concerns to provincial MLA’s and cabinet ministers, so that government leaders understand how the proposed changes may impact rural municipalities and their communities.