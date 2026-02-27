St. Mary’s Municipal Council to Hold an Emergency Meeting on Cuts to the Operating Budget of Sherbrooke Village Museum

St. Mary’s Municipal Council will be holding an emergency meeting next Wednesday, March 4th at 5 p.m.. Municipal officials say the meeting will be discuss upcoming cuts to the operating budget of the Sherbrooke Village Museum.

Municipal officials add the province is suggesting a 20 per cent cut in funds, which would have a severe effect on tourism, employment and overall health of the community.

The public is encouraged to attend.

In this budget, the province announced 12 museum sites would close, including McCulloch House in Pictou. There’s no timetable when the affected sites would shut down.