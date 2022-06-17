St. Mary’s River Association Develops Interactive Map

The St. Mary’s River Association has developed an interactive map of protected sites and Nova

Scotia Nature Trust properties. Association President Scott Beaver says the idea of the map began about two years ago.

Beaver says the map includes features that can guide bird watchers paddlers, anglers and hikers to potential recreational destinations, including the protected land corridor.

Beaver says it’s also developing a live reading of water temperature and level, especially along the west branch of the river. That’s the preferred portion of the river by Canoe and Kayaking Nova Scotia.

A link to the map can be found by following this link: https://bit.ly/3OmF4Qy