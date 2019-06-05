St. Mary’s River Association Marks 40 years this Weekend

The St. Mary’s River Association is welcoming residents this week to come out and help them commemorate a milestone.

The association is hosting a 40th anniversary celebration Saturday, June 8th in Sherbrooke. The

day will start off with a group paddle or nature walk. They will serve a barbeque for lunch followed by presenters and information booths, and a showing of the documentary, Big Land.

Tammy Vautour (voo-tour), with the St. Mary’s River Association, said the association was developed to start caring for the river. She said, at the time, people were noticing a drop in the salmon population.

Since 2014 alone, Vautour said they managed to restore 20 kilometers of the river, narrowing the channels, increased the depth, adjusted the acidity, and they’ve seen a six to 10 times increase in spawning activity in the area.

Voutour said there are countless volunteers who donate their time to the association as well as the board of directors.