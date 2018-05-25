St. Mary’s River Smokehouses to cease production, 18 jobs affected

St. Mary’s River Smokehouses in Sherbrooke is closing.

The owner of the facility, Cooke Aquaculture says production of smoked salmon at the Guysborough County facility will be relocated to the Atlantic Fish Specialities plant in Charlottetown at the end of June.

Company spokesperson Joel Richardson says an opportunity for increased operational efficiencies and utilitizing more modern equipment at the PEI facility are the primary reasons for the change.

Cooke Aquaculture is offering employment to the 18 employees of St. Mary’s River Smokehouses in other locations in the company. It acquired St. Mary’s River Smokehouses last October. The plant will operate until June 22nd.