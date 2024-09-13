St. Ninian Cathedral Hosts Mass Sunday to Complete Year-Long 150th Anniversary Celebrations

On Sunday, September 15th, St. Ninian Cathedral is hosting a mass to close out the year-long celebration of the church’s 150th anniversary.

Father Danny MacLennan said Sunday’s service will cap off 12 months of celebration, and will include a special liturgy from Bishop Wayne Joseph Kirkpatrick presiding.

Father MacLennan said there were a number of celebrations over the past year to mark the anniversary, from pancake breakfasts, to the launch of a cook book, to ceilidhs. MacLennan said he looks forward to having the diocese celebrate the milestone.

The service will begin at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, September 15.