St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish Looks to Raise $750,000 to Repair the Church’s Ceiling

St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish is seeking the help of parishioners to fix the ceiling in the church’s sanctuary.

The secretary of St. Ninian Parish Foundation, Ernst Shuegraf says during the restoration of the Saints high above the floor of the sanctuary, workers noticed the ceiling was sagging.

It’s estimated it would cost about $750,000 to fix the ceiling, mostly for remedial work on the plaster, the scaffolding to push the ceiling back and removal and reinstallation of the insulation. The work would take about six weeks to finish.

Donations can be made via the Foundation’s web site, through the parish office or on CanadaHelps.org.