St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish to Celebrate 150th Anniversary of Dedication for the Next Year

St. Ninian Cathedral in Antigonish is about to begin a year-long celebration. This weekend, the

church will start observances marking the 150th Anniversary of the dedication of the cathedral.

Church Rector Father Danny MacLennan says the celebrations will begin with an opening mass at 4 p.m. Saturday, on the feast day of the St. Ninian, the patron saint of the Church.

The opening mass will be led by Bishop Wayne Kirkpatrick.

The celebrations will continue with Mass at 8:30 and 10:30 Sunday morning with a Pancake Breakfast to follow. MacLennan says there is a sense of excitement for the upcoming year.

MacLennan says as part of the celebrations, parishioners will be introduced to a song about St. Ninian. “Ninian of Galloway” was discovered by the Cathedrals’s Director of Music, Emery van de Wiel, who has prepared a special arrangement.