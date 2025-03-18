St. Patrick’s Day Celebrations Over the Weekend Raised at Antigonish Town Council

Following some unruly early St. Patrick’s Day celebrations over the weekend, Antigonish Town Council are following up with local RCMP and StFX University to see what can be done.

During the meeting, a number of councillors spoke about the events on Saturday, including a large crowd of people filling in St. Mary’s Street, as well as the public drinking, and other issues.

Antigonish Town Mayor Sean Cameron said the next step is going to the town’s police and licensing committee to bring up the issues.

For the most part, Cameron said, students were well behaved but there were some images shared on social media that were not very pleasant to see. Cameron commended police for containing the crowd, adding they are lucky no one was seriously injured. He also thanked the students who helped with the clean up the next day.

RCMP say eight people were placed in cells, for Liquor Control Act and Disturbing the Peace offences. Officers also issued 17 Summary Offence Tickets, 11 for Liquor Control Act. Officers also served two tickets under the town’s Nuisance Party By-Law.