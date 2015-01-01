St. Peter’s Village Commission and Municipality Richmond County hold First Joint meeting

On November 2, the Municipality of the County of Richmond and the St. Peter’s Village Commission held their first official joint meeting.

The Village of St. Peter’s is a municipal unit with elected village commissioners which operates independently of the County and provides municipal services to residents within the Village area. A release from the Municipality of the County of Richmond states the relationship between the commission and county council was, to this point, primarily limited to taxation collections and special projects.



Richmond County Warden Amanda Mombourquette said the meeting helped formalize the relationship between the two bodies, and make sure they are on track to discuss mutual interests. Some of the items discussed include asset management, capital projects, and the Canada Community Building Fund.

The warden said they are hoping to make the meetings a regular occurrence, at least once or twice a year.