St. University and St. FX Students Union Fined for Failing to Comply with Provincial Masking Requirements

During a COVID-19 update today, Premier Tim Houston announced fines of over $11,000 for StFX University and the StFX students union following the recent outbreak.

Houston made the announcement near the end of his statement, noting he received a lot of

questions about the enforcement investigation into the situation at the university following the X ring ceremony. He said this morning, enforcement officers issued two summary offence tickets of $11,622.50, one each to the university and the students union, for failing to comply with provincial masking requirements.

Houston said it is a quote heavy time in the province but we will get through it.

When asked about the most concerning thing coming out of the local situation, Chief Medical health officer Dr. Robert Strang said it’s understanding how infectious and how easily spread the Omicron variant is and how quickly it expanded.

As for how it spread from there, Strang said there was a lot of people from the Halifax area and across the province who were in the area around the time of the X ring ceremony weekend

With Nova Scotia experiencing its highest covid 19 case numbers since the pandemic began, Premier Tim Houston said health officials expect to see sustained high case counts over the coming days.

The premier said the sustained high case numbers is putting a lot of pressure on public health and also on lab professionals.

He said people who are sick should isolate and get tested. People who test positive are asked to follow all public health advisories. Houston said we are all tired of covid but it is here and spreading rapidly across the province.