Staff Sergeant Addie MacCallum becomes new District Commander of Pictou County RCMP

The Pictou County RCMP has a new District Commander. He’s Staff Sergeant Addie MacCallum, a 21-year veteran of the force. Since joining in the RCMP from his

home province of Prince Edward Island, he’s worked in a variety of roles, including General Duty, Community Policing, General Investigation Section and Street Crime Enforcement. MacCallum has been with the Pictou County RCMP since 2017.

RCMP has detachments in Pictou County, the town of Pictou and the Pictou Landing First Nation. MacCallum says he’s committed to working with communities to identify and implement local policing priorities. He plans to work with Municipal Councils, the Band Chief and Council, Elders and youth.