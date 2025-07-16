Stan Rogers Folk Festival will have a Full Week of Entertainment

The Stan Rogers Folk Festival is set for next week, giving local music fans a full week of programming.

Things begin with the Stanfest Roadshow, running Monday July 21 to Wednesday, July 23 with shows across Guysborough County all three evenings. On Thursday, July 24, the festival is presenting “Level on the Level; a Celebration of John Prine” featuring the John Prine band.

The long time event has another list of main stage performers for the July 25-27 weekend, including the Stanfields on Friday night, Sloan on Saturday night, and Valdy on Sunday before the finale. Workshops will take place throughout the weekend, with performers such as Dave Gunning, JP Cormier, Morgan Toney, and others.

Stanfest artistic director Steve MacIntyre said this year, one of the daytime stages is moving to the Canso Firehall with a full slate of programming.

Visit Stanfest.com for full line up and details on ticketing and camping.