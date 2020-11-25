Standoff in New Glasgow Ends Peacefully

New Glasgow Regional Police say they have safely resolved an incident where a man had barricaded himself in a home in the Kennedy Court area.

Police say shortly after 10:30 Tuesday night, they were called to the dwelling for a report of an assault in progress. After police arrived, the lone male barricaded himself in the residence.

At around 6:35 this morning, police say the man was apprehended without further incident.

He was taken into custody by police for Mischief and under the Involuntary Psychiatric Treatment Act.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.