The Stanley Cup is coming to Port Hood this weekend.

The Al MacInnis Sports Centre is hosting hockey’s holy grail as part of this week’s Chestico Days festivities. The cup will be on display at the floor of the arena on Saturday, August 3, with viewings from 12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m..

MacInnis, who serves as the senior advisor to the general manager of the St. Louis Blues, who won the cup for the first time this year.