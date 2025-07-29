Start of the Season for some St. FX Varsity Teams Just Weeks Away

Atlantic University Sport action is kicking off the middle of next month with various STFX sports teams hitting the field for the 2025-26 season.

The STFX X-Women soccer team plays their first exhibition game of the season on August 15 against Acadia in Guysborough, while the X-Men soccer team starts their exhibition schedule August 19 against UNB at home. Regular season kicks off for both teams at home on August 29 when they take on Cape Breton.

The X-Women Rugby team will play all of their exhibition games on the road starting August 19, with their season and home opener on Friday, September 5 against UPEI.

The X-Men football team hit the field for exhibition play on August 16th against St. Mary’s at home, with their regular season home opener set for September 6 against Mount Allison.

The X Cross country teams are heading to the UNB invitational on September 6.

Krista McKenna manager of varsity athletics and communications for STFX, said everyone is excited to get back to the field.

McKenna also noted the X-Men soccer team is also hosting the AUS men’s soccer championships in October, with the men winning the league last year.