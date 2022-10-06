State of Emergency Declared in Northeastern Nova Scotia and Cape Breton

The Province is taking additional steps to ensure continued progress on hurricane Fiona power

restoration, including declaring a state of emergency in local municipalities.

John Lohr, Minister responsible for the Emergency Management Office, requested additional support from the Canadian Armed Forces to perform road work, including flagging and signage, in areas where restoration crews need help.

To further enable this work, the Province declared a state of emergency in Antigonish, Colchester, Cumberland, Guysborough, Inverness, Pictou, Richmond and Victoria Counties and the Cape Breton Regional Municipality

The province noted they enacted the state of emergency as an administrative function under the Emergency Management Act to allow the military to perform civilian road work and provide liability coverage.