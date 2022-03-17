State of Highway 16 Raised at Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council

At last night’s regular council meeting in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsch voiced concerns about the state of Highway 16 between Boylston to Monastery. She said it was in the worst physical condition she’d ever seen and put forward a motion to send a letter to the provincial department of Public Works and invite local MLA Greg Morrow to council to discuss the issue. The motion passed unanimously
Listen Live
Birthday Wishes
Contests
Obituaries
Community Events
Submissions
The Stork Club
Special Events
Lost & Found
Yard Sales
Tradio
90s Country
Testimonials
Station of The Year Award 2020
News
Sports
Cancellations
Twitter Button
Twitter Feeds
Several local projects are receiving support for federal government funding through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The announcement was made by Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway. http://bit.ly/360TzJh
There will be more Antigonish RCMP officers out today as we mark St. Patrick's Day. http://bit.ly/3wh211A
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney speaks at Virtual Sessi...12:31 pm | Read Full Article
Former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney offered some advice to the federal conservative leadership candidates and the party as it ponders who will lead them into the future. Mulroney, who was speaking at a virtual event hosted by St. FX University, says if you want to be a Conservative leader that becomes Prime Minister, you have […]
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway announces Funding for sev...11:41 am | Read Full Article
Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway has announced nine projects in his riding are being supported through the Canada Community Revitalization Fund. The total value of the projects is almost $275,000. Among the local projects, the Inverness Victoria Federation of Agriculture will receive $39,000 to upgrade its building including installtion of insulation, new windows and doors, […]
Two Players with the Antigonish Bulldogs Receive Major Leagu...11:52 am | Read Full Article
Members of the Antigonish Junior “B” Bulldogs have picked up some hardware. The Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League has announced recipients of its regular season awards. Bulldogs forward Fearghus MacDonald has been named Most Valuable Player. Team mate Ryan MacLellan has captured the Best Defenceman Award. The Antigonish Junior “B” Bulldogs are the league’s Executive […]