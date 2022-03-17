Tim Horton's Antigonish
State of Highway 16 Raised at Municipality of the District of Guysborough Council

At last night’s regular council meeting in the Municipality of the District of Guysborough, Deputy Warden Janet Peitzsch voiced concerns about the state of Highway 16 between Boylston to Monastery. She said it was in the worst physical condition she’d ever seen and put forward a motion to send a letter to the provincial department of Public Works and invite local MLA Greg Morrow to council to discuss the issue. The motion passed unanimously