State of Local Emergency Lifted for Inverness and Victoria Counties, But Remains in Place for Richmond County

The State of Local Emergency for Inverness and Victoria Counties was lifted Tuesday evening. The State of Local Emergency remains in place for Richmond County. Travel is not prohibited; however, residents are encouraged to assess road conditions and check 511 before heading out.

A State of Local Emergency was called on September 6 for Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Counties following widespread flooding resulting in road closures, evacuations, and disruptions to transportation networks.

After consultation with provincial partners, the Western Cape Breton REMO determined it is safe to lift the SOLE for Inverness and Victoria Counties. Due to further assessment of roads and infrastructure in the hardest hit areas of Richmond County, the SOLE remains in place for Richmond County.

The Strait Regional Centre for Education says classes will resume in Inverness County. However, schools remain closed in Richmond County. At the CSAP, Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat remains closed, Ecole NDA in Cheticamp will be open today. The NSCC’s Strait Area Campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre will also be open today .