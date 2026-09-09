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State of Local Emergency Lifted for Inverness and Victoria Counties, But Remains in Place for Richmond County

Sep 9, 2026 | Local News

The State of Local Emergency for Inverness and Victoria Counties was lifted Tuesday evening.   The State of Local Emergency remains in place for Richmond County. Travel is not prohibited; however, residents are encouraged to assess road conditions and check 511 before heading out. 
A State of Local Emergency was called on September 6 for Inverness, Victoria and Richmond Counties following widespread flooding resulting in road closures, evacuations, and disruptions to transportation networks.   

Heavy machinery and Public Works crew members work to repair West Bay Road. (Nova Scotia Government photo)

After consultation with provincial partners, the Western Cape Breton REMO determined it is safe to lift the SOLE for Inverness and Victoria Counties. Due to further assessment of roads and infrastructure in the hardest hit areas of Richmond County, the SOLE remains in place for Richmond County.
 The Strait Regional Centre for Education says classes will resume in Inverness County.  However, schools remain closed in Richmond County.  At the CSAP, Ecole Beau-Port in Arichat remains closed, Ecole NDA in Cheticamp will be open today.  The NSCC’s Strait Area Campus and Wagmatcook Learning Centre will also be open today .

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.