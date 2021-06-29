State of Road Shoulders in Richmond County are Concern to Municipal Leaders

Richmond Municipal Council is sending a letter to the transportation minister about the condition of road shoulders around the municipality.

District 3 Councillor Melanie Sampson told last night’s regular monthly meeting that she has been speaking with “many constituents” about the “poor condition” of overgrown roadsides in her area.

She said she’s spoken with other councillors, as well as the Department of Transport and Active Transportation, and realizes local crews are under budget and equipment limitations, but one brush cutter serving four counties not only makes road shoulders “unsightly,” but “dangerous.”

Calling the situation unacceptable, Sampson said this problem could prove dangerous when students return to school in September, and for pedestrians walking along local roads.

Although some clearing took place in Loch Lomond, District 5 Councillor Brent Sampson said he’s been hearing the same complaints in his district.

Not just brush cutting, District 1 Councillor Shawn Samson said there are eroded road shoulders, especially in Alderney Point, which he described as an accident waiting to happen. Because of the lack of clearing from the DTAT, he said some residents are mowing road shoulders on their own, which creates a hazard for motorcycle drivers.

Although he was unable to vote on the motion due to a conflict, Deputy Warden Michael Diggdon suggested council also send the letter to Cape Breton-Richmond MLA Alana Paon, as well as Premier Iain Rankin.