Status of Hillside Pumping Station Raised at Pictou County Council

At the monthly meeting of Pictou County council, concerns were raised about the status of the Pumping Station in Hillside.

Councillor Peter Boyles noted that pumper trucks are being called in whenever there is significant rainfall or snowmelt in the area, an expense that shouldn’t be needed if the system is working as intended.

Director of Public Works Logan McDonald told council that his department is working on ways to tighten the system upstream, and that there is money in the capital budget this year to make needed improvements downstream. These improvements could range from larger pipes to improved pumping systems.