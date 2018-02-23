Stegeman and her company The 7 Virtues look to Candles as its next Product Launch
Fresh off a new product roll-out, Antigonish County native and entrepreneur Barb Stegemann is looking at new lines for the fall. Recently, Stegemann and her
Barb Stegemann
company The 7 Virtues unveiled seven new fragrances for the cosmetics retailer Sephora that she hopes will appeal to millennials.
For her next product launch, Stegemann says she’s turned her attention to candles.
Stegemann expects the moisturizing candles will appeal to all ages.