Steinhart Distillery gets ACOA Loan to Expand Operations

A local distillery is getting some help to expand from Ottawa.

On Tuesday, Central Nova MP Sean Fraser announced a repayable investment of $700,000 from ACOA to Steinhart Distillery. Half a million dollars will be used to build an outdoor stage, renovate a barn into a venue for weddings and indoor concerts, and construct a multipurpose building for year-round use by community groups. The other 200 thousand will enable Steinhart to purchase specialized equipment to produce ready-to-drink cocktails featuring its artisanal gin and vodka and local fruit like cranberries, blueberries and haskap berries.