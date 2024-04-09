Listen Live

Stellarton Adopts Budget, No Changes in Tax Rates

Apr 9, 2024 | Local News

Stellarton has passed its budgets for the current fiscal year, including an operating budget of $9.74 million dollars and a capital budget of $3.85 million.

The biggest items in the capital budget are the sewer and water lines for Kirk Avenue & Claremont Avenue. The tax rates remain at $1.88 per $100 assessed for residential and resource properties, and $4.30 for commercial.

Mayor Danny MacGillivray (Town of Stellarton photo)

Mayor Danny MacGillivray thanked the province in his remarks for the new Service Exchange Agreement, which no longer requires municipalities to pay for corrections or cover losses in public housing.


