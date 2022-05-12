Stellarton Adopts Municipal Budget

It was a close call, but the town of Stellarton passed a balanced budget for 2022-23 that doesn’t

raise property tax rates.

The residential rate remains at $1.82 per $100 assessment, and the commercial rate stays at $4.15 per $100 assessment.

Mayor Danny MacGillivary thanked the province for doubling a municipal capacity grant, which allowed the town to hold the line on taxes.

The operating budget for the new fiscal year is $8.63 million, with the capital budget at nearly $1.4 million.

Councillor Simon Lawand noted that while the tax rates have not risen in nearly twenty-five years, the rising cost of everything from fuel to insurance offers no guarantee that next year’s rates won’t go up