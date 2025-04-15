Stellarton Adopts New Municipal Budget; Tax Rates Remain the Same

At last night’s regular monthly meeting, the town of Stellarton passed its first budget under the new council.

The General Operating Budget for 2025-26 is set at $10.2 million dollars, a 3.6 percent increase over the last fiscal year. The Water Utility’s Operating Budget will be $2.4 million, and the General Capital Budget is $2.7 million, which includes roughly $1.6 million for sewer line projects at Rutherford Street and South Foord Street.

Stellarton’s tax rate remains steady at $1.88 per $100 assessed for Residential, and $4.30 per $100 assessed for Commercial. With the installation of water meters almost finished, sewer charges based on usage will begin in the second half of the fiscal year. It’s estimated that sewer charges will range from 100-150 dollars per customer over a six month period, although it was noted to council that the estimated figure is an average across both residential and commercial customers.