Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Stellarton Asks Province how it can Set its Own Speed Limits

May 14, 2024 | Local News

The town of Stellarton is writing to the provincial Department of Justice to ask if and how the town can set its own speed limits.

Councillor Bryan Knight brought the subject to council, noting that he’s received many complaints of speeding in the town. Knight noted that Halifax Regional Municipality has been able to designate speed limits below 50 km/h in certain areas, and he wanted to find out from the DoJ how the town could go about it as well.

 

Council passed a motion to make the inquiry, copied to the three Pictou MLAs, including Premier Tim Houston.


