Three tenders were passed by Stellarton town council at their monthly meeting.

C.F. Construction was the sole bidder for a culvert at South Foord Street for 97,500 dollars plus HST.

Sanitary sewer work on St. Vincent Street was awarded to S.W. Weeks for $122,450 + HST.

Tupper’s Trucking and Backhoeing was the successful bidder for cleaning of the Reservoir Site behind Cedar Drive for $8,900 + HST.