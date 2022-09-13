S.W. Weeks Construction has won the tender for a paving project in Stellarton.
The company submitted the low bid of $69,365.50 plus HST to pave Park Street. Dexter Construction was the only other company to submit a bid.
Water meters will soon be installed on homes Stellarton. https://bit.ly/3L9vvDU
The County of Inverness is testing its water system for copper and lead. https://bit.ly/3QDv6L1
There will be no changes to the size of Town Council in Stellarton. https://bit.ly/3S2z8hp
A post on the Municipality of Pictou County’s Facebook page states CBCL Limited received the county’s approval to start the sidewalk design work for the Plymouth (Blue Acres) area. Council recently approved its capital budget which included $50,000 for the design of new sidewalks in the area. The post states designing the sidewalks is […]
The town of Stellarton's Boundary Review Report has been accepted by the Utility & Review Board. There have been no changes: council size will remain at four councilors elected via a ward system, and the mayor
X-Women Soccer forward Hannah Yantha is the STFX Female Athlete of the Week. Yantha, a second year Human Kinetics student from Cambridge, Ont. was the Player of the Game in the X-Women’s 3-1 victory over UPEI on Sunday afternoon. She scored the game winning goal in the 63rd minute, and also made the key play […]