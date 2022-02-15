Tim Horton's Antigonish
Stellarton Chooses Local Company for IT Services

The town of Stellarton has chosen a local company to handle their IT services. Council voted last night to hire Pictou-based company Lucas Technology, after a committee that included members of Public Works, the Police, and other town departments recommended Lucas’s proposal over five others submitted. The basic cost to the town will be about $18,720 per year.