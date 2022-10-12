The role of Deputy Mayor in Stellarton has passed to councillor Bryan Knight.
He takes over from councillor Gerry Pentz, who served as Deputy Mayor last year.
Do you recognize this man? On May 14, 2022, at approximately 1:30 p.m., he entered a building on Central Ave. in #Inverness and broke into a rental unit, stealing a MacBook Air and charger. Pls. call 902-258-2213 or CrimeStoppers with info. https://bit.ly/3RVugtX
The clean up continues in the Town of Stellarton following post-Tropical Storm Fiona. https://bit.ly/3Exo4VW
Antigonish County Council has not set a date on when it will decide on proposed consolidation with the Town of Antigonish. https://bit.ly/3RTybaK
Residents of Stellarton can download a new app to their devices to keep up to date on town events and alerts. To get the app, search and download TownApp where you get your apps, and type in Stellarton in the Community Bar. The app can send notifications of events, road information, and safety announcements among […]
Stellarton is dealing with the same problem many communities have after Hurricane Fiona: cleaning up fallen trees and branches. Stellarton CAO Susan Higdon told council that crews are continuing to travel around town picking up branches and brush left curbside by residents, and will do so until October 31st. After that, residents are asked to […]
Port Hood native Al MacInnis is among the inaugural inductees into the St. Louis Blues Hall of Fame. The Blues’ Class of 2022 will be announced on Saturday as St. Louis hosts the Columbus Blue Jackets to open the regular season. MacInnis was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 2007 and the Nova […]