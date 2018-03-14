Stellarton Community Centre to get a Facelift

Stellarton’s Community Centre, near the Albion Ballfield is getting a facelift thanks to some help from the federal government. Central Nova MP Sean Fraser

says through the New Horizons for Seniors Funding Program, government is providing $,7,941 for the project.

The building has served many functions from a miner’s museum, a community library to the Stellarite Seniors Club. Now it’s home to many groups and clubs, offering programs to adults and seniors.

The money from the federal government will go towards a new air exchanger and heat pump, as well as new tables and chairs.