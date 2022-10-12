Stellarton Continues to Clean Up after post-Tropical Storm Fiona

Stellarton is dealing with the same problem many communities have after Hurricane Fiona: cleaning up fallen trees and branches. Stellarton CAO Susan Higdon told council that crews are continuing to travel around town picking up branches and brush left curbside by residents, and will do so until October 31st.

After that, residents are asked to contact the town to arrange for pickup. Councillor (and newly appointed Deputy Mayor) Bryan Knight said that the town’s Public Works department should develop a plan to evaluate which trees have been weakened by the storm and should be cleared to prevent possible property damage.

Councillor Simon Lawand also raised concerns passed to him by many residents who were not able to contact Nova Scotia Power about their outages because of a lack of phone and internet. Mayor Danny MacGillivray said there will be a debriefing with Pictou County’s Regional Emergency Management Organization soon, to go over these issues.