Stellarton Council gives First Reading to an Exception to the Noise Control By-Law To Allow for Early Morning Garbage Collection

An exception to Stellarton’s Noise Control By-law passed first reading at last night’s monthly meeting of council.

Concerned that the criteria written in the amendment could be interpreted too broadly, council opted instead to make the exception specifically apply to the businesses downtown that asked for it.

Those businesses want to have their garbage picked up before 7am, citing safety and traffic concerns.

The new wording will be included when the amendment goes to second reading at June 10th’s meeting of council. Before the second reading, there will be a public hearing on the amendment June 10th at 5 pm in council chambers.