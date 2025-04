With the Pictou County RCMP detachment moving soon, Stellarton town council is looking to make an offer for their current digs.

Construction for the new detachment on Heritage Avenue is expected to be complete next year, and council is interested in moving the Stellarton Police Service into the building on Foord Street after the Mounties move out.

This move would be part of the overall plan to make Stellarton’s Town Hall fully accessible by 2030 to comply with provincial regulations.