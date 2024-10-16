Listen Live

Stellarton Gives Second Reading to the Inter-Municipal Planning Strategy with Pictou and Trenton and several Other Planning Matters

Oct 16, 2024 | Local News

Stellarton has passed second and final reading of the Inter-Municipal Planning Strategy – developed along with the towns of Pictou & Trenton – the Secondary Planning Strategy, which is unique to Stellarton, and uniform Land-Use By Law.

There are some changes to the previous Planning Strategy and By-Laws, including clarifications around the building of accessory structures on current property that can be used as “in-law” or “granny” suites.

The new regulations will be available through the town hall, and will soon be accessible on the town’s website.


