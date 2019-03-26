Stellarton group hoping to Take Over Local Arena to Lease Town’s Bingo Equipment

Good news for Stellarton Bingo fans – while the Stellarton Memorial Rink is closed for the foreseeable future, Bingo is set to continue. At last night’s meeting of the Committee of the Whole, Stellarton town council approved a motion to lease the town’s Bingo equipment for one year to the Stellarton Sports Complex, who are working with the provincial gaming authority to get permission to take over the operation. The town will also loan the Complex the tables and chairs necessary to run bingo games for one year. Earlier this month, council voted to cease all operations at the rink, saying the repairs needed to bring the building up to code are too expensive.