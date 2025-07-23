Stellarton Homecoming Underway with events including Barbeques, Concerts, Dances, Kids Parade and a Street Party

Stellarton Homecoming is running this week.

Today (Wednesday) , there is a family water day from 11-2 today at the Albion ballfield, and a mayor`s garden party from 7-9 at Allan Park.

Thursday`s activities include a kids foam party at town square, the RCAF golf tournament, a firefighter`s kids competition and barbeque, a heart and home concert, a comedy show, and trivia night. On Friday, there is a homecoming ceilidh, a baseball tournament, and a kids parade, car show, and street party.

Saturday`s activities include a pancake breakfast, a porkchop barbeque, and an evening dance. Things wrap up on Sunday with a concert in the park, a final concert and fireworks.

Stellarton Mayor Darren Stroud said the events are usually very well attended.

For a full slate of events, please visit the town of Stellarton Facebook page.