Stellarton Imposes Restrictions on Water Usage, Antigonish Asks Residents to Conserve Water

The Town of Stellarton is in stage 1 of its Water Contingency plan. During this time, things like watering lawns or gardens, filling or topping off pools, and washing vehicles is restricted. Residents living in even numbered addresses are permitted the such activities on even calendared days from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. to midnight, while residents living in odd numbered addresses can do the same on odd calendared days.

Earlier this spring, Stellarton passed a new water conservation by-law.

Meanwhile, the town of Antigonish Water Utility is encouraging customers in the town and fringe areas to conserve water due to continuing dry weather and lower than normal rainfall affecting water levels at the James River Dam. The town states the precautions, which includes avoiding washing vehicles and watering lawns and gardens, will be in place until the area receives a substantial amount of rain.