Stellarton Makes Change in Traffic Flow

There’s been a small change in traffic flow in the town of Stellarton.

In response to a letter from the General Manager of the Cape Breton & Central Nova Scotia Railway, noting that the stop line at Manhattan Avenue and South Foord Street is too close to the train crossing according to Transport Canada rules, and following consultations with residents on that street, council decided to make Manhattan Avenue a one-way street.

Council also asked Police Chief Mark Hobeck and Town Engineer Blaine Murray to look at conducting a traffic survey to see if there are too many cars turning onto Manhattan or Pennsylvania Avenues to avoid a left turn at the lights on South Foord & Acadia, and if so suggest ways to solve the issue.