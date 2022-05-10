Stellarton Makes Several Policy Changes at Regular Council Meeting

Stellarton town council made some policy adjustments at last night’s monthly meeting.

First, the price to purchase a commemorative bench or tree in the town has risen from $1,000 to $1,500, with Active Community Living Coordinator Noah Delorey named as the contact person in town for such purchases.

In addition, the town has passed an anti-idling policy that applies, with limited exceptions, to all Public Works, Police and Fire Vehicles in Stellarton.

New Glasgow is working on a similar policy, while a provincial anti-idling policy for buses has been in place since 2011.