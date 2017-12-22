Stellarton man arrested following the Delivery of Ecstasy via the Mail

A man from Stellarton has been arrested after drugs from China were intercepted by the RCMP. A package of drugs ordered from China and sent via mail to Nova Scotia has been intercepted by RCMP and CBSA officials. The contents of the package were confirmed to be MDMA, commonly known as ecstasy.

The delivery was monitored by police, and was delivered to a home in Stellarton. It was then transported to a home in Dartmouth where the suspect opened it. The suspect then attempted to flee the area, but was apprehended.

Ethan Shane Archibald, 20, of Stellarton has been charged with Importation of a Controlled Substance and Possession of a Controlled Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking. He appeared Wednesday in Dartmouth Provincial Court and has been remanded until his next appearance on December 27.