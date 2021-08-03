Stellarton Man Faces Multiple Charges in Connection with a Colchester County Home Invasion

A 29-year-old Stellarton man is facing a number of charges in connection with a home invasion in West New Annan, Colchester County on Sunday.

Police say they were called to a home on Highway 246 at 6:05 Sunday morning after a resident woke up to a noise in his home. Police say when the homeowner went downstairs, he was confronted by a man with a weapon. The owner told the man to leave and returned upstairs.

Police say a short time later, a neighbour received a knock on the door from the same man asking for help with his vehicle that was off the road nearby. They weren’t able to get the car running. Police say the homeowner learned from the man that he broke into his neighbour’s home earlier. RCMP say as the man began walking down the road, the homeowner checked on his neighbour and called police.

RCMP located a suspect around 9:30 that morning on Highway 4. The man then ran into a wooded area at the edge of the road and returned minutes later, taking the police car and dragged an officer about ten feet before the officer was thrown onto the road. The officer sustained minor injuries. The officer was given another car by a motorist who came upon the scene. The RCMP cruiser was found about five kilometres away after it crashed into another car. The man was arrested and taken into custody.

Andrew Genner Pike of Stellarton is charged with Aggravated Assault, Resisting and Obstructing a Police Officer, Motor Vehicle Theft, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle Causing Bodily Harm, Break and Enter, Being Unlawfully in a Dwelling House, Mischief, Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose, Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, Failing to Comply with Release Order Conditions and Being Unlawfully at Large.

Pike is scheduled to appear in Truro Provincial Court this morning.