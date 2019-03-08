Stellarton man faces numerous charges following an incident yesterday

New Glasgow Regional police arrested a Stellarton man on a number of charges including assault with a weapon.

At approximately 9:00 a.m. yesterday, the New Glasgow Regional Police responded to a disturbance on Mechanic Street in Trenton. Following an investigation, officers arrested a 30 year-old male from Stellarton. The man faces charges of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, damage to property, breach of probation and two breaches of an undertaking. He was remanded into custody and is expected to appear in Pictou Provincial Court today.

New Glasgow Regional Police continue to investigate.