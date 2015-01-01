Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray says Installation of Water Meters, Construction of New SPCA Building among 2023 Highlights

Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray said the biggest highlight for 2023 for the area was the installation of water meters for all residential homes in the town, noting Stellarton was the last town in Nova Scotia to add such meters, at the cost of $1.2 million.

He said it was done for environmental reasons, noting East River tends to run low in the summertime and they wanted to make sure there was water left. He also pointed to the new SPCA building going up in the Albion business park as a highlight for the year.

They mayor said they are hoping to renovate the existing town hall but it may be less expensive to build new. MacGillivray said the current council is going into its eighth year, adding they are always happy to help residents when possible.