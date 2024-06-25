Listen Live

Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray will not Re-offer, Looks to Enter Provincial Politics

Jun 25, 2024 | Local News

Current Stellarton Mayor Danny MacGillivray has announced he will not reoffer in the municipal elections set for October.

Instead, MacGillivray announced he is seeking the nomination for the Progressive Conservative Party of Nova Scotia’s Pictou Centre riding.  A release from MacGillivray states he understands current MLA Pat Dunn indicated Dunn will step down before the next election.

MacGillivray was first elected as the Mayor of Stellarton in 2016, and won re-election in 2020, after knocking on the door of every home in Stellarton.


