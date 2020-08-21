Stellarton Mayor running again

The current Stellarton mayor is running again in the fall.

Danny MacGillivray announced his intention to run again for Mayor of Stellarton. He said council and administration are more open and transparent than ever before, adding council is very happy their hiring of Senior Staff, a Town Clerk, a Town Engineer, a Police Chief, and a Fire Chief, is working out well.

MacGillivray said he learned several lessons in his first four years in office, noting it is important to listen to all perspectives. He stated a mayor is a leader of a team and forming positive relationships is the most important ingredient to realizing success.

Should he be elected again, MacGillivray said he will use this knowledge, further his growth and awareness, in order to continue propelling Stellarton and its residents forward towards a successful and happy future.