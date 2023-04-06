Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association Moving forward After Receiving Assistance from Province

The Stellarton Memorial Community Centre Association is looking to make the best of recent

funding from the province.

In March, the Nova Scotia Department of Communities Culture Tourism and Heritage announced $2 million in funding for the facility. The Association purchased the building from the Town of Stellarton for $1 in the fall of 2020, and since then have worked to turn it into an efficient multi-purpose indoor facility.

Association president Darren Stroud said a lot of the early work had a lot to do with engineering considerations on how to best configure the facility for future use. He said they are now prioritizing and scheduling the most efficient use of the funding, which includes restoring the envelope of the building and the reconfiguration inside.

Stroud said they are working with a two to three-year timeline.