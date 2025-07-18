Stellarton moves to Stage 2 of its Water Contingency Plan; Alternate Day Water Use

The Town of Stellarton announced it is in Stage 2 of its water contingency plan, which involves alternate day water use.

Even number addresses are permitted to use water for things like sprinkling, watering or irrigating of shrubbery, trees, lawns, grass, plants, vegetables, flowers, washing cars and filling pools on even calendar days from 6 to 11 am and 7 to midnight.

Odd number addresses can use water for the same things on odd calendar days.

The conservation order will remain in place until water levels of the East River return to normal. Should water levels continue to degrade, it is possible that Stage 3 water restrictions may be required.